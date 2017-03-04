Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Credit: Britney Spears/Instagram

Still going strong! Britney Spears wished her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, a happy birthday via Instagram on Friday, March 3. The “Alien” singer, 35, and model, 23, went for a hike to celebrate his day.



“My baby's birthday 💜 @samasghari,” Spears wrote alongside a shot of them on a trail in the Los Angeles sunshine on Friday. She also added a pic of a cake with “Happy Birthday Hesam” written in chocolate across it.

Asghari also shared an Instagram photo of the cake, gushing in the caption: “She calls me by my real name 😍.”



My baby's birthday 💜 @samasghari A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 3, 2017 at 5:36pm PST

The couple were last photographed out together at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy party on February 12. Prior to that, they attended Cade Hudson’s celeb-filled birthday bash in Beverly Hills in January. “She was rubbing her boyfriend's arm," an insider told Us at the time, adding that Spears seemed comfortable with the fitness model. “She kept leaning on him.”



Spears and Asghari, who starred in the superstar’s "Slumber Party" music video, first stepped out as a couple during a dinner date this past November.

The music icon was last linked to TV producer Charlie Ebersol and previously married to childhood pal Jason Alexander and dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Sean Preston, 11, and Jayden James, 10.

