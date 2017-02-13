Oops! … She did it again. Britney Spears took to Instagram for a second time following Katy Perry’s insensitive head-shaving joke about the superstar at the 2017 Grammys on Sunday, February 12. See what Perry, 32, had to say in the video above.



In a Monday, February 13, video post, the “Slumber Party” singer, 35, let fans know that she is unbothered and sitting pretty at a luxurious Malibu estate despite Perry’s rude comment. “A book in Malibu is all you need,” Spears says in the clip, which she pointedly captioned, “Weekend advice.”



On Sunday night — not long after Perry dissed Spears — the pop princess flaunted her bikini body in another Instagram post. “Chasing the dream,” she wrote alongside the pic of herself sunbathing in some skimpy swimwear.

As previously reported, Perry took a swipe at Spears while chatting with E! News’ Ryan Seacrest ahead of the awards show. “It’s called taking care of your mental health,” she said when asked about her recent break from music, before poking fun at Spears’ highly publicized breakdown of 2007: “I haven’t shaved my head yet.”



Though Spears — whose 2013 track “Passenger” was cowritten by Perry — has previously expressed praise and admiration for the “Chained to the Rhythm” songstress, Perry repeated the tactless wisecrack during another live Grammys red carpet interview, with CBS. Naturally, this infuriated the Britney army, which wasted no time creating the #KatyPerryIsOverParty, which quickly trended on Twitter.

“OK FINE I turned on the Grammys and Katy Perry was making a snide ‘Britney breakdown head-shaving’ reference & I'm not down with that,” one fan fumed, while another added, “I just lost all my respect for Katy Perry, well the little respect I did have for her.”



