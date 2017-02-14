Holy clapback! Britney Spears took to social media on Monday, February 13, to share a pointed quote from the Bible after Katy Perry poked fun at the superstar’s head-shaving breakdown of 2007, during multiple red carpet interviews at the 2017 Grammys. (See what Perry, 32, had to say in the video above.)

The “Slumber Party” singer, 35, uploaded a photo of hands held in the shape of a heart in front a stunning sunset, accompanied by the following verse: “Her mouth speaks from that which fills her heart ❤️ Luke 6:45”



Naturally, the Britney Army is speculating that the pop princess’ post is aimed at Perry. “@britneyspears holy queen of bible verses. yassss. Smite her!” one fan wrote, while another enthused: “katy perry won't be needing to shave her head now 'cause Britney just snatched every single follicle.”



Her mouth speaks from that which fills her heart ❤️ Luke 6:45 pic.twitter.com/L7YPi3Iirl — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 13, 2017

As previously reported, the “Chained to the Rhythm” songstress took a swipe at Spears while chatting with E! News’ Ryan Seacrest on Sunday. “It’s called taking care of your mental health,” she said when asked about her recent break from music, before adding: “I haven’t shaved my head yet.”



She then repeated the insensitive one-liner during another live red carpet interview with CBS. Her comments infuriated many social-media users, who created the #KatyPerryIsOverParty hashtag, which quickly started trending on Twitter.



Not long after Perry — who cowrote Spears’ 2013 track “Passenger” — made the tactless wisecracks, the Las Vegas headliner shared two Instagrams, letting fans know that she was doing just fine despite the drama. She uploaded a sizzling shot of herself sunbathing in a barely there bikini and followed up with a short video, in which she doled out “weekend advice” while lounging in bed at a luxurious Malibu estate. “A book in Malibu is all you need,” she says in the clip.

Sunday night isn’t the first time Perry has referenced Spears’ darker days in an attempt to be funny. As BuzzFeed points out, the Katy Perry: Part of Me star has been bringing up that fateful night at Tarzana, California’s Esther’s Haircutting Studio (which took place nearly a decade ago on February 16, 2007) for years.



Her first dig at Spears came during a 2010 interview with Radio 2. “My first record didn’t take off until I was 23 so I was perhaps in a different headspace to someone who became successful at a younger age. If you’re starting at 14 or 15 your maturity hasn’t fully evolved. I’m not going to say I won’t mess up, because someday I might want to shave my head,” she said at the time. “But not today because I’ll get sunburn! I’m lucky because I have a great support system.”

Perry also mentioned Spears’ head-shaving incident in a 2015 cover story interview with Elle magazine, and again on Twitter in February 2015.



