Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend Art Hearts Fashion LAFW Fall/Winter 2017 in Beverly Hills on March 16, 2017. Credit: Arun Nevader/Getty Images

In recent weeks, Britney Spears has been strutting down a makeshift runway inside her home for a series of fun Instagram videos. But on Thursday, March 16, she headed to a Los Angeles Fashion Week show with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, to watch the real thing.

The pop superstar, 35, looked gorgeous in a black lace minidress and heels, while the fitness model, 23, rocked a navy button-down shirt, white jeans and black sneakers. They sat in the front row and were spotted smiling and laughing during designer Michael Costello's Art Hearts show at the Beverly Hilton hotel.

Asghari's sister, Faye Asghari, was one of the models who walked in the show. "My little big sister doing her first show," Sam captioned an Instagram video of Faye strutting down the runway in a black and gold dress and black heels.

My little big sister doing her first show @fayasghari

Costello also took to Instagram after the show to thank Spears and her beau for showing their support. "Thank you Britney Spears and Sam Asgari [sic] for sitting front row at the @sirstello fashion show," he wrote. "@britneyspears @samasghari you guys are such sweethearts. We love that you came out to support our show."



Thank you Britney Spears and Sam Asgari for sitting front row at the @sirstello fashion show . @britneyspears @samasghari you guys are such sweethearts . We love that you came out to support our show

The next day, the Grammy winner tried her hand at the runway once again, sharing a video of herself striking a pose for the camera while trying on red and pink dresses in her home. "Option 1 or option 2?" she asked her 15.5 million Instagram followers.



Option 1 or option 2? 👗 #ootd

Spears and Sam began dating last year after they met on the set of her sexy "Slumber Party" music video.



