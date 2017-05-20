She must be a nervous wreck around Halloween! Britney Spears shared a video on Instagram that showed her getting spooked in her own kitchen.

The Grammy winner, who was busy making something to eat, jumped in the air and screamed in terror as someone (it’s not clear who it was) walked up behind her … and simply whispered hello.

“I swear…. No where in my house is safe,” she captioned the video along with laughing emojis on Saturday, May 20.

It’s the second time this week that the “Slumber Party” singer has been ambushed in her kitchen — on Monday, May 15, it was her sons, Sean Preston, 11, and Jayden James, 10, who caught her off-guard.

In an earlier video posted on Instagram, that now has more more than a million views, her oldest boy reveals that they’ve stolen her phone and are about to attempt take 2 of trying to scare their mom.

He walks into the kitchen while Spears, 35, is stirring something on the stove and screams as he approaches her.

The “Piece of Me” singer — who is set to take a break from her Las Vegas residency until early August while she performs overseas — then lets out a loud yelp and yells at her boys, “Preston! Jayden! Stop!”

But her sons, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, had better watch their backs — Spears captioned the video, “Pay back is a ……. Well, I think you know, my friends.”

