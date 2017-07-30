Happy girls are the prettiest! Britney Spears looked fantastic in a sweet collage video she shared on Instagram on Saturday, July 29, that showed her acting silly with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

Looking happy, the couple bopped their heads to “Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy William, with Asghari raising his eyebrows up and down while the singer lovingly pointed to him.

Trying to be serious, the “Make Me…“ singer said, “I’m horrible, I can’t do it,” before laughing and covering her face.

Spears, 35, captioned the video, “Me and my boyfriend @samasghari” and the model reposted the video along with the caption, “Her smile makes me crazy” with a heart emoji.

The couple met on the set of Spears’ music video for “Slumber Party” where Asghari appeared as her love interest, looking dapper in a black suit. The two shared a steamy scene where the pop diva crawls over a table towards the personal trainer before bending down seductively and licking spilled milk.

The pair went public with their relationship in November 2016, when Ashgari posted a photo that showed him cozying up to Spears on a date.

Since then, the two have not been shy about expressing their affection for each other, sharing cute shots on social media. The model even joined Spears on tour in Japan in June and she kissed him on stage in Taiwan.

The “Toxic” singer has famously been unlucky in the love department. After a very public breakup with Justin Timberlake in 2002, she married Jason Alexander in a shotgun wedding in Las Vegas in 2004 only to have it annulled 55 hours later.

Spears also married Kevin Federline — with whom she shares sons Sean Preston, 11, and Jayden James, 10 — in 2004 but after a tumultuous relationship, she filed for divorce in 2006. She began seeing Jason Trawick in 2009, getting engaged in 2011, but they split two years later. Spears went on to date David Lucado and Charlie Ebersol before meeting Asghari.

