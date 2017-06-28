Britney Spears Slams Lip-Synching Claims: ‘It Really Pisses Me Off’

Britney Spears is sick of critics saying she’s not really singing during her performances. The “Toxic” singer, 35, slammed claims that she relies on lip-synching during her shows in a new interview with an Israeli TV show.



“I’m glad you’re addressing this question because it’s really funny,” Spears clapped back when asked by a reporter how much of her Piece of Me tour concerts are live. “A lot of people think that I don’t sing live. I usually, because I’m dancing so much, I do have a little bit of playback, but there’s a mixture of my voice and the playback. It really pisses me off because I am busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever really gives me credit for it, you know?”



Steve Jennings/WireImage

The singer and mother of two has been accused of lip-synching for a decade. One infamous instance was during her 2007 MTV VMA performance of “Gimme More,” as well as her more recent VMA performance with G-Eazy in 2016.

During a June 3 performance of “I’m a Slave 4 U” in Tokyo, Spears removed her mask, which got tangled in her microphone headpiece. As she clearly stopped singing to untangle it, her vocals continued as usual.

One highlight from the Japanese leg of her tour despite her onstage snafu? Her fitness model boyfriend Sam Asghari came to visit her in that same weekend.

Spears is set to perform her Piece of Me tour next in Tel Aviv on July 3.



