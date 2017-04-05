If you’ve got it, flaunt it! Britney Spears worked out in a tiny crocheted bikini top in a video she posted to Instagram on Tuesday, April 4.



The “Slumber Party” songstress, 35, left little to the imagination in the barely there top, which she wore with a pair of black sweatpants and sneakers.

“Training keeps me motivated and inspired... but I'd rather be dancing 😉💃,” she captioned the video, which showed her doing lunges and squats with a kettlebell in hand. The pop star flaunted a taut belly and sculpted arms in the clip.

At another point, Spears did pull-ups on a workout machine, showing off her shapely butt and muscular thighs.

The mom of two hasn’t been shy about showcasing her fit figure in recent months. Back in February, the “Work B---h” singer stunned fans with a post to Instagram that revealed her insanely sculpted physique while she stood atop a white fence.

“Blessed day,” she captioned the photo, in which she stuck out her tongue. In a subsequent post, the Las Vegas headliner gave fans a glimpse of her workout regimen, wherein she held a weighted bar over her head as she repeatedly lifted her left knee to her chest.

“Staying motivated,” the “Make Me …” singer captioned the clip. And these days, Spears has one lucky man to keep her motivated — 23-year-old fitness model Sam Asghari, whom she met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video last year.

"It was one of those things that we were having a conversation to get through the experience, you know?” she told CBS Radio’s Fast in the Morning With Nathan Fast in January, of their initial meeting at the video shoot. “I kept his number, and it was so weird — it was like five months later, and I found his number in my bag. I was like, 'He is really cute. This guy is really cute.' So then I called him, and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person."

