Brooklyn Decker Breaks Down in Tears on Son’s First Day of Daycare

Brooklyn Decker didn’t quite keep her cool after dropping her son, Hank, off for his first day of daycare, but her little one, it seems, enjoyed the milestone.

"Hank's first day of daycare was the WORST. For me. It was the worst for me. He was completely thrilled,” Decker wrote alongside a video on Instagram on Wednesday, August 16. "He didn't even turn to say bye. 'Peace out, mom’ 😭"

In the clip, Decker drives as she recounts leaving her only child at daycare to someone on speakerphone. “He just walked off, he was totally fine,” Decker says through sobs. “There was this sweet woman. She just grabbed his hand…and they just walked away!”

Decker and her husband Andy Roddick welcomed Hank in September 2015 and announced last month that they are expecting their second child, a girl. While being inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, on July 22, Roddick gave his wife a special shoutout while revealing that they would soon be expanding their family.

Gary Miller/Getty Images

"Brook, I don't know how you juggle it all," the athlete gushed at the time, according to E! News. "You hear a lot of guys find it very tough to walk away from professional sports, but you are the reason my personal transition into a quasi-everyday life has been gratifying and full. Hank will someday realize how lucky he is, and our daughter that's coming will also realize she has the best mother on Earth."

The model, 30, and Roddick began dating in 2007 and married in Austin, Texas, in April 2009.

