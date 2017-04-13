TOP 5

Brooklyn Decker Got the Most Hilarious 30th Birthday Greeting From Costar June Diane Raphael

By Abby Feiner

For Brooklyn Decker’s Wednesday, April 12, birthday, her Grace and Frankie costar June Diane Raphael gifted her with a hilarious crack at the model's expense. Rather than post a photo with her castmate to celebrate the occasion, Raphael decided to poke fun at Decker turning 30 by sharing a 2016 image of the birthday girl with their young castmate Willa Miel Pogue from the season 2 premiere of their hit Netflix series.

"Here I am with birthday girl @brooklyndecker,” Raphael wrote alongside the post — jokingly implying that Decker, who is seven years Raphael’s junior, is significantly older than herself. "I love working with older actresses who can guide me w their talent and wisdom. I love you like crazy Brooklyn!”

The model-turned-actress, who shares 18-month-old son Hank with husband Andy Roddick, clearly enjoyed the post. She commented to her onscreen sibling: “Dude what happened to you in the past year....LYLAS [an acronym for Love You Like a Sister].” Raphael jokingly responded, "@brooklyndecker 2016 was rough on all of us."

