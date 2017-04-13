For Brooklyn Decker’s Wednesday, April 12, birthday, her Grace and Frankie costar June Diane Raphael gifted her with a hilarious crack at the model's expense. Rather than post a photo with her castmate to celebrate the occasion, Raphael decided to poke fun at Decker turning 30 by sharing a 2016 image of the birthday girl with their young castmate Willa Miel Pogue from the season 2 premiere of their hit Netflix series.



Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

"Here I am with birthday girl @brooklyndecker,” Raphael wrote alongside the post — jokingly implying that Decker, who is seven years Raphael’s junior, is significantly older than herself. "I love working with older actresses who can guide me w their talent and wisdom. I love you like crazy Brooklyn!”

The model-turned-actress, who shares 18-month-old son Hank with husband Andy Roddick, clearly enjoyed the post. She commented to her onscreen sibling: “Dude what happened to you in the past year....LYLAS [an acronym for Love You Like a Sister].” Raphael jokingly responded, "@brooklyndecker 2016 was rough on all of us."

