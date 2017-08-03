Kicking butt and taking names! Bruce Willis is a force to be reckoned with in his upcoming film, Death Wish.

In the trailer for the action-packed movie, Dr. Paul Kersey (Willis) experiences a terrible loss when his wife is murdered by home invaders. Paul takes matters into his own hands when he converts his grief into action and hunts down those responsible for the vicious attack on his family.

Paul soon finds himself on the forefront of crime in Chicago, using his job as a surgeon to identify the victims of wrongdoings and then taking revenge on their behalves. Even though his acquaintances point out that he is not a cop, Paul, a deadly vigilante, insists, “Somebody has to do it.”

The media begins to question the anonymous killings of criminals, and the locals wonder if Paul is a guardian angel or their worst nightmare. Watch the trailer for the 1970s remake to see how it all goes down!

Death Wish premieres in theaters on Wednesday, November 22.

