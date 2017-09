Kim Kardashian Confirms Third Pregnancy (RADAR Online)



Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals She Has Breast Cancer (OK! Magazine)



Debra Messing Regrets Megyn Kelly Interview (Star Magazine)



Bruce Willis Will Return for New 'Die Hard' Movie: Report (Men's Fitness)



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!