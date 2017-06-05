Caitlyn Jenner Adopts New Puppy Bertha: See the Pic

The Jenner family just keeps getting bigger! Caitlyn Jenner announced on Instagram on Monday, June 5, that she has adopted a new puppy.



The former Olympian, 67, shared a photo of herself smiling, dressed in a pink-and-white-striped top and holding the tiny pup, which appeared to be a Labrador retriever. “A new member of my family- Bertha, two months old,” she captioned the pic.

The reality star previously shared a Labrador named Gabbana with ex-wife Kris Jenner, but Khloé Kardashian took the canine after the couple’s split. "I was immediately like, ‘Let me take Gabbana!’” Khloé wrote on her website in 2016. “She was the family dog, and since Kendall and Kylie both moved out, I thought Gabbana was lonely. I wanted her to have a fun home again!!”

Caitlyn’s new cuddly pet may be a welcome distraction for the reality star after feuding with Kris and her former stepdaughters, Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian. They have been warring over claims in the former decathlete’s memoir that Kris, 61, knew about Caitlyn’s gender identity long before she transitioned in 2015.

Caitlyn’s daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, however, are staying neutral about the family feud. “Kylie and Kendall love their dad but understand why their larger family would feel the way they feel. They see both sides of it,” a source previously told Us Weekly. “They will always have a relationship with their dad."



