Never say never! In her upcoming memoir, Caitlyn Jenner reportedly reveals that she doesn't plan to have sex with women again and may be open to sleeping with men, according to excerpts obtained by Radar Online.

"Of the most important things in my life, sex is beyond the bottom; it has been that way for a long time," the Olympic gold medalist, 67, reportedly writes in her book, The Secrets of My Life. "A future female companion? Yes, I do think about that. A future female sex companion? Not happening, at least for now, and perhaps not ever."



Jenner famously transitioned from Bruce to Caitlyn in 2015 after divorcing ex Kris Jenner, with whom she shares daughters Kendall, 21, and Kylie, 19. Caitlyn also shares Burt, 38, and Cassandra, 36, with ex-wife Chrystie Crownover, and Brandon, 35, and Brody, 33, with ex-wife Linda Thompson.

Caitlyn reportedly underwent sex reassignment surgery in January, according to a separate memoir excerpt posted by Radar last week. While she reportedly writes that she "never had the inclination" to have sex with men, she has since considered the idea.

"Maybe that attitude might possibly change if I have the Final Surgery," the I Am Cait alum reportedly writes (Radar notes that this particular chapter was likely written prior to Jenner's alleged surgery). "Maybe removing the last physical appendage of my maleness ... will make me feel differently."



Caitlyn will sit down with Diane Sawyer on 20/20 on Friday, April 21, to follow up on their April 2015 interview, in which Jenner first revealed that she was transitioning.

The Secrets of My Life hits stores on April 25.

