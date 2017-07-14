Caitlyn Jenner has spoken out about Rob Kardashian’s social media rampage, in which he posted naked photos of ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.

The I Am Cait alum, 67, weighed in on the situation while appearing on The View on Friday, July 14, along with revenge porn victim Mischa Barton and her lawyer Lisa Bloom, who is also representing Chyna. “It’s a tough deal. We’ve had to deal with this, obviously in our family,” Jenner said. “Rob was stupid for doing that. He kind of apologized.”

Jenner clarified that he has not had much of a relationship with Kardashian, 30, in recent years, though. "I’ve never met Blac Chyna, never met the kid [Dream Kardashian]. Rob, I haven’t really haven’t had a serious conversation with in years,” she said. "I’ve kind of been out of that scene, so I really can’t comment on what’s going on there.” (The rest of the Kardashians have also distanced themselves from Jenner after the former Olympian made damaging claims in her memoir about ex-wife Kris Jenner.)

When asked by the View cohosts if she was surprised by Kardashian’s actions, the former decathlete replied, “Guys — I know because I used to be over on that team — can be really stupid and do stupid things. I’ve tried to warn my kids — all of them, I’ve got a lot of kids — you’ve got to pick your friends, and it’s hard to do. You can be tremendously deceived, and it’s not your fault, but you have to pick your friends wisely.”

The Arthur George sock designer could be facing legal trouble after he went on an explosive social media tirade on July 5, in which he claimed the 29-year-old model cheated on him and that he paid for her bills, cars, jewelry and weight-loss surgeries. He also posted several nude photos of Chyna on Instagram and Twitter.

The Lashed Cosmetics founder obtained a temporary restraining order against him on Monday, July 10. That same week, a source told Us Weekly that the exes “haven’t spoken” since the social media war. As long as Rob obeys the order of protection, Chyna won’t pursue a criminal investigation, Bloom told Entertainment Tonight. “For now, Chyna has said she does not want to go to the police or pursue the criminal route,” Bloom told the outlet.

If Chyna changes her mind, however, sexual privacy attorney and expert Carrie Goldberg told Us that Kardashian could face major consequences for sharing naked photos without his ex’s consent. “It is a misdemeanor and it is punishable by up to six months in jail and then also a fine,” Goldberg told Us, adding that Chyna could also sue her former Rob & Chyna costar for financial damages.

Since the incident, Kardashian has apologized. His actions “were a spontaneous reaction that he regrets,” his attorney Robert Shapiro told TMZ on Monday. “Rob’s only concern is for the well-being of baby Dream."

