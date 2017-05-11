*Sips tea.* Caitlyn Jenner said she hasn’t talked to Kim Kardashian 'in a long time’ while also subtly dissing her famous stepdaughter and family.

"I love Kimberly, I think she's a wonderful person," Caitlyn said on Australia's Today show on the 9 Network on Thursday, May 11. "But, well, to be honest with you, I really haven't talked to her in a long time. I've kind of let everything calm down. So I kind of stay, you know, I keep my distance. I'm out there trying to make a difference in the world. There's a lot of drama in the Kardashian family.”

Jenner’s relationship with the Kardashians has been increasingly rocky in recent months. Back in April, she claimed Khloe Kardashian hadn’t spoke to her in two years. Some of the drama stems from Jenner’s memoir, The Secrets of My Life, in which she claims that ex-wife Kris Jenner was aware she was transgender during their 24-year marriage.

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty Images; Marc Piasecki/GC Images

“This is my book about my opinions on things that had happened with me and my family. Any time I express my opinion, you know, with my family, there's always challenges in doing that,” Caitlyn said when confronted about the tension within the family on the Today show.

As previously reported, Kim hinted at a rift in their relationship during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month.

"My heart breaks for my mom, because I feel like she's been through so much,” the Kimoji creator told DeGeneres while discussing Caitlyn’s claims. “[Caitlyn’s] promoting this book and she's saying all these things and, you know, I just don't think it's necessary. I just feel like it's unfair; things aren't truthful."

The Selfish author added that she wishes Caitlyn “all the success in the world, but not at our expense.”

"I'll always, always love her,” Kim concluded. “I just feel like there's no need for a book. You know, tell your story — but just don't bash other people. I just think, like, it's not tasteful."

