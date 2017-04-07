Taking a look back on a tumultuous two years. Caitlyn Jenner talks about the mistakes she's made since her transition in a promo for her upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer.

In the video that was released on Friday, April 7, Sawyer, 71, asks the Olympic gold medalist if she ever had doubts that she did the right thing, and whether she has any regrets.

"Have I made mistakes? Certainly," the I Am Cait alum, 67, says with a shake of her head.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Jenner, who is currently promoting her upcoming memoir, The Secrets of My Life, previously spoke to Sawyer in a two-hour special that aired in April 2015, two months before she introduced herself to the world on the cover of Vanity Fair with a coverline that read "Call Me Caitlyn."



Jenner, who was then still known as Bruce, opened up for the first time about her transgender personality.

"For all intents and purposes, I am a woman," the former athlete told Sawyer.

The press release promoting the special edition of 20/20 reveals that Jenner expressed an interest in talking to the ABC News anchor again to discuss the reality of her life after the groundbreaking interview.



The past two years haven't always been easy, with Jenner's family struggling at times with the big life change.

In a preview for the Sunday, April 9, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian spoke to her former stepdad about the reasons why they've grown apart since Jenner's transition.

The reality TV star went to Kardashian's home for an emotional conversation about their strained relationship.

"Day after day, month after month, nobody calls, nobody checks in. Just, 'Hey how are you doing?' You can't help but sit there and think, Is it because I transitioned? They don’t like me anymore?" Jenner tells her former stepdaughter. "I want to know what I did wrong, what I didn't do wrong, what I did right, and move forward."

Caitlyn Jenner: The Secrets of My Life airs on ABC, Friday, April 21 at 10 p.m. ET.

