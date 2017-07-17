Caitlyn for Congress? Caitlyn Jenner might be seriously considering a run for Senate.

The I Am Cait star, 67, exclusively spoke with Us Weekly at the Starkey Hearing Foundation Gala in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Sunday, July 16, about her possible political ambitions. "You never know, baby!” she told Us of whether she’ll be running for office. "Wouldn’t be surprised!”

The former Olympian recently sparked chatter about her next move in a recent interview on NYC’s AM 970, which aired on Sunday. “The political side of it has always been very intriguing to me. Over the next six months or so, I gotta find out where I can do a better job. Can I do a better job from the outside? Kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to talking to anybody? Or are you better from the inside? And we are in the process of determining that,” Jenner said. “Yeah, but I would look for a senatorial run.”

The lifelong Republican, who voted for President Donald Trump and attended his inauguration in January, added that she wants to educate her party on LGBT issues. “The perception of the Republican Party is that they are all about rich white guys trying to make money,” she said. "I hope to change the perception of the Republican Party and make it the party of equality."

Jenner has continued to support Trump, but slammed the POTUS, 71, in February on his decision to reverse federal guidance that allowed transgender students to use the bathroom that matched their gender identity. “From one Republican to another, this is a disaster,” the former gold medalist said in an Instagram video at the time. “And you can still fix it. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me.”

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn’t the only celeb with political aspirations. Kid Rock recently launched a campaign website to become a Michigan Senator. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also told GQ in May that it’s a “real possibility” that he will run for president in the future.



