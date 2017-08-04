Caitlyn Jenner proudly displayed her support for President Donald Trump on Thursday, August 3, just days after she slammed his "half-baked" transgender military ban.

The reality star, 67, was spotted wearing a red hat featuring the president's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan while driving around Malibu in a classic Triumph Spitfire sports car. She paired the look with a white polo shirt and mirrored sunglasses.

The Mega Agency

Jenner publicly supported Trump, 71, throughout the 2016 presidential election season, much to the dismay of her fellow transgender advocates on her short-lived E! series, I Am Cait. She later told CNN that she did not regret casting her vote for Trump, saying, "I don't support him in everything that he does, but we needed to shake the system up."

The Olympic gold medalist (formerly known as Bruce) reversed course in July after the real estate mogul announced on Twitter that transgender individuals will no longer be able to serve in the U.S. military "in any capacity."



"There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us," Jenner tweeted on July 26. "What happened to your promise to fight for them?"

John Shearer/Getty Images

The Secrets of My Life author later released a full statement on her website. "I believe every American should be outraged by the disrespect shown to those people wearing our country's uniform," she wrote. "Furthermore, this half-baked idea puts all of our service members in harm's way. Does President Trump intend to just pull 15,000 people out of every critical position to which they are currently assigned? That would disrupt core military missions around the world and needlessly endanger our troops."



Jenner concluded her blog post: "America's 15,000 trans service members and 134,000 veterans are much braver than you, Mr. Trump; my allegiance is with them and our country, not you."



Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.