How low can she go? Caitlyn Jenner stepped out in a plunging neckline dress for President-elect Donald Trump’s pre-inauguration dinner in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, January 19.



The I Am Cait alum, 67, flaunted her curves in a formfitting, low-cut black frock, with a keyhole cutout that bared plenty of cleavage for the black-tie dinner. Other notable names at the event included fashion designer Rachel Roy, Anna Wintour’s longtime party planner Stephanie Winston Wolkoff and, of course, Trump’s famous family.

Prior to the dinner, the New York Post reported on Thursday that some of Trump’s advisers were urging the real estate tycoon to save a dance for Jenner.

Clint Spaulding/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

“It’s a brilliant idea,” a member of the incoming administration told the newspaper. A fellow Republican told the Post, “The image of Trump dancing with Caitlyn would send a strong message that he supports gay rights and trans rights. A picture is worth a thousand tweets.”

However, a rep for Jenner told Us Weekly, “This is a ridiculous story. There have been no discussions about who Caitlyn will or won’t dance with, or if she will dance at all. I can’t deal with hypotheticals and have no idea what any Trump aides hope happens. Of course, the real question is, if they danced, who would lead?”



As previously reported, Jenner flew across the country from Los Angeles to the nation’s capital on Thursday to partake in the inaugural festivities. Last week, a source confirmed to Us that the former Olympian — a lifelong Republican who was a steadfast critic of Trump’s Democratic rival Hillary Clinton — would attend the celebration.

Jenner, who vocally supported Trump, 70, throughout his presidential campaign, has previously said that she hopes to be a “trans ambassador” during the ex–Celebrity Apprentice host’s presidency — despite the fact that Vice President–elect Mike Pence has been strongly criticized for aggressively pursuing an anti-LGBTQ agenda throughout his political career.

Clint Spaulding/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

During an August 2016 interview with Bill Simmons on HBO’s Any Given Wednesday, the E! personality opened up about her loyalty to the GOP.



“I believe in the simple things. I believe in our Constitution,” she explained of her political beliefs. “I think the Republican side, although I’ve been very disappointed with them over the last 10 to 20 years, has a better opportunity to bring this country back to, really, as close as you can to what it was. … I have kind of positioned myself with the Republican party to try to help these people understand. [To help] the Republican party understand what the issues are for the LBGT community.”

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



