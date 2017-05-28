Getting candid! Caitlyn Jenner sat down with The Sunday Times for an interview about her ex Kris Jenner, her surgeries, the Kardashians and more. Here are five things we learned from the revealing profile, which was published on Sunday, May 28.



1. She's Done With KUWTK



The Olympic gold medalist, 67, was a regular on Keeping Up With the Kardashians prior to her divorce from Kris, 61, in 2015. These days, Caitlyn rarely makes appearances on the family's E! reality series. "As of right now, I don't see myself doing that show anymore," she told The Sunday Times, adding that "the show had nothing to do with" her decision to transition from Bruce to Caitlyn. "I was struggling with this stuff way before that show."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

2. She's Not a Fan of Sex

Caitlyn told the British newspaper that she has "no appetite for" sex. She admitted that she was never "entirely comfortable" making love with Kris because sex meant "giving, and while I believe I am better now, I have never been good at it." Caitlyn also revealed that she has only slept with five people in her life, including her three ex-wives, Chrystie Crownover, Linda Thompson and Kris.

3. She Doesn't Like Discussing the 'Final Surgery'

The reality star told The Sunday Times that she decided to undergo the so-called "final surgery" because her penis had "no special gifts or use" anymore and she was "tired of tucking the damn thing in all the time." Caitlyn opened up about the surgery in her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, because she knows "the public is fascinated by something like that," she told the newspaper. "But a person that goes through that is no more a woman the day before surgery than the day after the surgery. You know, for me, it was just something I felt I wanted to do, so I did it."

4. She Thinks She's Nicer Than Bruce

Caitlyn told the publication that she considers herself to be a "better parent," more "giving" and "a lot more interesting" than Bruce. "In so many ways," she added. "I am very generous."

5. She Had a Panic Attack During One Surgery

The former athlete's facial feminization operation took 10 hours to complete. When she woke up in the hospital, she had a panic attack. "All of a sudden my heartbeat went crazy and I thought, 'Oh my God, what the hell have you just done?'" she recalled to The Sunday Times. "I sat up, told the nurse, turn on the TV. I just had to have noise, something to distract where my head's going."

