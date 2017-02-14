Not worth it. Camila Cabello opened up in a new interview about her contentious exit from Fifth Harmony, saying she had to leave the girl group because she felt inhibited as an artist.



Speaking with Seventeen for its March/April cover story interview, the budding solo star, 19, candidly discussed her decision to split from bandmates Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Ally Brooke Hernandez last year. "Fifth Harmony wasn't the maximum expression of me individually,” Cabello told the magazine. “My fans are really going to know me from the music I'm writing. My goal is to be brave and open up my soul."

James White

Though she is happy to have broken free from 5H, the X Factor alum has nothing but love for the new quartet. "I'll continue to wish them all the best, and I'm happy they are continuing their journey as Fifth Harmony,” Cabello continued. “I'm also looking forward to hearing new music from the group and their solo endeavors."

Smallz & Raskind/Getty Images Portrait

As previously reported, the “Bad Things” singer announced in December that she had decided to part ways with Fifth Harmony. In an ice-cold statement, the four remaining members alleged they had been informed of the news “via her representatives.” Cabello responded with a note of her own, saying she was “shocked” by their statement and that Kordei, 20, Jane, 19, Jauregui, 20, and Hernandez, 23, were well aware of her plans to leave. "I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way," she wrote at the time.

James White

Departure drama aside, Cabello also chatted with Seventeen about her friendship with Taylor Swift, whom she always goes to for dating advice.

James White

"Taylor is always the person that I go to for boy advice. The reason we became friends was purely because we think the same way about a lot of things: We're both really sensitive and emotional when it comes to love,” the Miami-based musician said of her famous bestie, 27. “We love love, and we love writing songs about love."



Cabello’s debut solo album is set to be released later this year.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



