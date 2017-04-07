Camila Cabello's New Song Was Just Released in English

Fuego! Camila Cabello, Pitbull and J Balvin released the English version of their soon-to-be summer hit "Hey Ma" on Friday, April 7, after dropping the Spanish version of the song on March 10.



The newly released video for “Hey Ma,” which will appear on the soundtrack for the upcoming action movie The Fate of the Furious, is the same as the Spanish one, but the stars are singing in English instead. Watch the video above!



In the four-minute video, which was shot on Cuban-inspired streets in Miami, the former member of Fifth Harmony and Cuba native wears an adorable floral crop top and matching skirt as she, Pitbull and J Balvin sing and dance to the catchy tune. And of course, two ‘50s-style cars drag race through the pastel colored Cuban streets in true Fast and the Furious fashion.

Scott Dudelson/WireImage

Cabello recently opened up about the tumultuous journey she and her mother, Sinuhe, made to America in Glamour magazine’s May issue. Cabello was just 6 years old when she and her mom immigrated with a single backpack of their belongings to Miami.



Now a solo artist, she revealed she is writing songs that she hopes will motivate other young immigrant girls. “Right now I’m in the process of writing about our whole journey. I want to make a love song for immigrants. That word, immigrant, has such a negative connotation — I can just imagine all the little girls who have dreams of coming here and feel unwanted,” Cabello, 20, told Glamour. “It inspires me in my music to do my best to give [them] the light that I have. I want to be what people think of when they think of America — a person who, no matter what her first language was or what her religion is, can see her dreams come to life if she works hard enough.”

