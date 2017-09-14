Candice Bergen appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen wearing a “Free Melania [Trump]” sweater, and it turns out the actress, 71, is speaking from some experience.

During the Wednesday, September 13, episode, the actress recalled going on a date with Donald Trump when she was in college. “He was wearing a three-piece burgundy suit and burgundy patent leather loafers,” she told Cohen and former Sweet Home Alabama costar Reese Witherspoon, who was also making an appearance on the show. “And in a burgundy limousine.”

Their time together, Bergen explained, was brief. “I was home very early,” she said. “There was no physical contact whatsoever.”

The Boston Legal alum added: “He was a good looking guy — and a douche.”

Cohen quipped: “She wears this ‘Free Melania’ sweater with some authority here!”

Bergen also opened up about the date during the Thursday, September 14, episode of Harry. "I was 18. He was a nice looking guy, I mean, he was. I was in college, and it’s where he was going to be going to college… It was like a blind date,” she recalled to host Harry Connick Jr. "He called me in the dorm, and I was bored.”

She added: “It was very color coordinated and I was home by nine.”

Since Trump’s January inauguration as president, other stars have shared their stories of interacting with him in the past. Salma Hayek recently opened up about being asked out by Trump years ago after he befriended her and her then-boyfriend at an event. "The whole time, he's talking to my boyfriend…and then he's like, 'If you guys are ever in New York, you can come to Atlantic City, you can stay in my hotel. Give me your number, give me your number,’” the actress said on the The Daily Show With Trevor Noah in June. Shortly after, Hayek says Trump gave her a call to ask her out. "He's inviting me out, and I'm like, 'What about my boyfriend? Am I crazy? Are you asking me out? You know I have a boyfriend,'" she said before claiming that Trump responded, "He's not good enough for you. He's not important, he's not big enough for you. You have to go out with me."

