Cara Delevingne is speaking out about Harvey Weinstein and has accused the movie mogul in an Instagram post of sexually harassing her in his hotel room.

“When I first started to work as an actress, I was working on a film and I received a call from Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media,” the supermodel, 25, who is openly gay, captioned an Instagram photo of a phrase reading “Don’t be ashamed of your story it will inspire others.” “It was a very odd and uncomfortable call. I answered none of his questions and hurried off the phone but before I hung up, he said to me that if I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that I’d never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood.”

The Valerian actress alleged that she later had an uncomfortable encounter the former studio executive, 65. “A year or two later, I went to a meeting with him in the lobby of a hotel with a director about an upcoming film. The director left the meeting and Harvey asked me to stay and chat with him,” she wrote. “As soon we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature. He then invited me to his room. I quickly declined and asked his assistant if my car was outside. She said it wasn’t and wouldn’t be for a bit and I should go to his room. At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn’t want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation.”

Delevingne said she walked into Weinstein’s room. “When I arrived I was relieve to find another woman inches room and thought immediately I was safe,” she continued. “He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swift got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing. I thought it would make the situation better, more professional, like an audition. I was so nervous. After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room. I still got the part for the film and always thought that he gave it to me because of what happened. Since then I felt awful that I did the movie. I felt like I didn’t deserve the part.”

The Suicide Squad star then explained why she chose not to speak out about the alleged incident. “I was so hesitant about speaking out. I didn’t want to hurt his family. I felt guilty as if I did something wrong. I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear.

In another post the same day, Delevingne shared a photo of an inspirational quote that read, “The devil whispered in my ear, ‘You’re not strong enough to withstand the storm.’ Today I whispered in the devil’s ear, ‘I am the storm.’”

The Paper Towns actress captioned the post: “I want women and girls to know that being harassed or abused or raped is NEVER their fault and not talking about it will always cause more damage than speaking the truth. I am relieved to be able to share this. I actually feel better and I’m proud of the women who are brave enough to speak. This isn’t easy but there are strength in numbers.”

“As I said, this is only the beginning. In every industry and especially in Hollywood, men abuse their power using fear and get away with it,” she said. “This must stop. The more we talk about it, the less power we give them. I urge you all to talk and tot he people who defend these men, you are part of the problem.”

As previously reported, Weinstein was fired from his own company after The New York Times published a report on Thursday, October 5. detailing decades of alleged sexual harassment by the producer. Since then, many actresses have come forward with claims, including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Mira Sorvino and Rosanna Arquette.

Weinstein has since denied the claims. “Any allegations of non-nonsexual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” Sallie Hofmeister said in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 10. “Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that here were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on there encored, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be giving a second chance.”

The filmmaker’s wife, Georgina Chapman, said in a statement to People on Tuesday, October 10, that she is leaving him. A source also confirmed to Us on Tuesday that Weinstein is leaving the country to be treated for sex addiction.

