Carmelo Anthony Posts Sexy Photo of La La Amid Split

Back on? Carmelo Anthony shared a sexy photo of his estranged wife, La La Anthony, amid their split on Sunday, July 30.

The NBA player, 32, posted a pic of the actress, 37, wearing a short silver dress on social media. He added three emojis in the caption: eyes, a heart and a world.

👀❤️🌏 A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on Jul 30, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

The exes, who share 10-year-old son Kiyan, separated after seven years of marriage a few months ago. According to TMZ, La La reportedly moved out of their home and is living alone in NYC.

Despite the breakup, there is clearly a lot of love between the two. Last month, the Power star admitted that she's not ready to file divorce papers just yet.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images

"Not right now. You know marriages are tough … it's filled with ups and downs. We are just going through a time right now," she said during The Wendy Williams Show on June 27. "Him and I are the best of friends and our No. 1 commitment is to our son, Kiyan, and we have to set an example for Kiyan and that's what's most important to me. I would absolutely never say a bad thing about my husband. That’s my son’s father and he is an amazing dad."

She added: "I don't know what the future holds. I just know that we are doing an incredible job again being parents to our son. We are the best of friends. I've been with Melo since he was 19 years old. You're not with somebody that long, and it just goes out the window. I love him with all my heart, and we are the best of friends."

