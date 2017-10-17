Carrie Ann Inaba spoke candidly about her health on The Talk, revealing that her battle with chronic fatigue sometimes affects her sex drive.

“I struggle with some health stuff and so I have chronic fatigue and it comes, and when it comes in, [sex is] the furthest thing you ever want,” the Dancing With the Stars judge, 49, said during the CBS show on Monday, October 16. “You’re just like, ‘Leave me alone. Let’s talk. Let’s read a book together. Let’s talk about intimate things. Let’s find other ways to bond.’ So like I’ve been through periods where it’s gone a little dry because my energy. I just can’t do it. Like I want to, but I can’t.

She continued: “And so I found it to be a blessing because I found other ways to keep the relationship strong.”

The TV personality has been vocal about her health struggles in the past, telling Healthy Living Magazine in 2014 that she suffers from spinal stenosis, rheumatoid arthritis and Sjogren’s Syndrome, which she described as “an auto-immune condition that among other things can cause incredible and random fatigue.”

As previously reported, Inaba split from her fiancé, Robb Derringer, in September. They got engaged in December 2016 after a couple months of dating. Weeks before the news broke, Inaba gushed about the General Hospital alum, 50, in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“Robb is such a supportive partner. I’m very grateful and I’m very lucky,” she told Us in August. “When you finally meet the one you’re going to spend the rest of your life with it changes your perspective a lot, and suddenly it’s no longer about what’s right or wrong, it’s about being compassionate, and patient, and supportive. What I love is that love stretches you and grows you and that can be uncomfortable, but that’s the best part of it. Whatever makes you feel uncomfortable is usually totally worth going through, and once you get to the other side, it’s going to be beautiful. And that’s one thing that is proven over and over again with Robb is we grow each other, stretch each other, don’t be afraid to be uncomfortable.”

