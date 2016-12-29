In the wake of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ deaths a rare joint interview with the mother-daughter duo has surfaced, giving an emotional, but heartfelt look at their incredible relationship.

The pair, who died within one day of each other, appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Show in 2011 and opened up about their amazing bond, Fisher’s drug and depression demons, and of course the Elizabeth Taylor scandal.



Up until their tragic deaths, Fisher passed away on Tuesday, December 27 and Reynolds the day after, they lived next door to one another and were closer than ever, but it wasn’t always that way.



On the show Reynolds detailed her heartbreak when her daughter refused to speak with her for almost a decade.



However, with tears in her eyes, she also spoke of the many times she feared Fisher’s addictions would kill her.



Jeff Kravitz/Getty

“There have been a few times when I’ve thought I was going to lose Carrie,” she told Winfrey. “I’ve had to walk through a lot of my tears, but she’s worth it.”



The 40-minute interview documents the highs and lows of their relationship, showcases their brilliant, razor-sharp wit, and also sees them singing duets.



You can watch the emotional video in full above.

As Us Weekly reported Reynolds died of a stroke one day after her daughter’s death. Her son Todd Fisher told Variety: “She wanted to be with Carrie.”

