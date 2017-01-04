Legends. The first trailer for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' upcoming HBO documentary, Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, has finally landed, and it's just as sweet as you'd imagine.

The teaser, which was released January 3 in advance of the doc's bumped-up January 7 premiere, gives fans a peek into the lives of the incredibly close mother and daughter, who both passed at the end of 2016, just one day apart.



"I'm my mom's best friend," Fisher, who lived next door to her mother until her death on December 27, says in the clip. Her mother's cheeky response? "I share everything with my daughter — especially the check."



Courtesy HBO

And the teasing doesn't stop there. The Star Wars actress, who was starting rehearsals on Star Wars: The Force Awakens at the time of filming, ribs her mom for having a flip phone ("from when they invented them"). She also pokes fun at her mom's forgetfulness: "That's what's good about losing your memory. There's so many surprises!"

Both ladies also get serious, remembering Reynolds' relationship with ex-husband Eddie Fisher and Carrie's emerging manic depression in her twenties. "That was not diagnosed then, so nobody really knew what was going on with Carrie," the Singin' in the Rain actress remembers.



And yet, according to Carrie, she and her mother shared one mind: "Far more than I ever would want to, I know what my mother feels and wants."



