Time to say goodbye. Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' public memorial service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills on Saturday, March 25. Countless stars and fans are expected to attend the memorial to remember the late mother-daughter duo, who died just one day apart in December 2016.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The service — which was organized by Fisher's brother and Reynolds' son, Todd Fisher, and his wife, Catherine Hickland — will be live-streamed on Reynolds' official website and begins at 1 p.m. PST.

"The public is invited because that's how my mother would want it," Todd previously told Variety. "She was very connected to her fans and felt they were a part of her, so we're opening it up to the public."



According to Reynolds' website, people will be granted attendance on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans can gather at the 1,200-seat theater at the cemetery. To accommodate those who cannot find seats, there will be room for overflow in the lobby as well as outside, where large TV screens will project the service. Carrie's daughter, actress Billie Lourd, is expected to attend the memorial.

Singer James Blunt, who was Carrie's close friend, is scheduled to debut a tribute song over a photo montage during the service. Todd told Variety the song is very emotional and "might rip your heart out." The Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles and dancers from the Debbie Reynolds Studio in North Hollywood will also perform at the event.

Carrie, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, died days after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 60 on December 27, 2016. The following day, her mother, who shot to fame after starring in Singin' in the Rain in 1952, died of an intracerebral hemorrhage at age 84.

