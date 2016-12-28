Carrie Fisher’s half-sisters Joely and Tricia Fisher have expressed their heartbreak over the Star Wars actress’ death.

The pair took to Twitter on Tuesday, December 27 to share their utter devastation over Carrie’s passing.



“Breaking my silence with a broken heart,” Joely, 49, wrote along with a photo of her and her older sister smiling and hugging. “The Unfathomable loss….the earth is off its axis today…how dare you take her away from us.”



Tricia, 48, simply wrote: “Heartbroken @carriefisher @MsJoelyFisher,” and included a picture of herself with Carrie.

The distraught siblings, who are the daughters of Carries’ father, Eddie Fisher and his second wife, Connie Stevens, aren’t the only family members to pay tribute to the star.



Breaking my silence with a broken 💔 heart...the Unfathomable loss...the earth is off its axis today...how dare you take her away from us pic.twitter.com/fUHwsHRwyy — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) December 27, 2016

Her daughter, Billie Lourd, 24, confirmed to Us Weekly that her mother had passed on Tuesday, December 27.



”It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother, Carrie Fisher, passed away at 8:55 this morning," the family spokesman Simon Halls said in a statement to Us. "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."

Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, 84, also penned a heartfelt message on Facebook.



“Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother.”

As previously reported Carrie suffered a massive heart attack onboard a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday, December 23.

But according to TMZ she actually suffered cardiac arrest, meaning her heart just stopped, on the plane. She was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator, but on Tuesday her heart stopped suddenly again and she died.

She was 60 years old when she passed away.

