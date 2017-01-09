Forever in Hollywood’s heart. Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds were remembered during the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 8. Watch the video of the tribute to the actresses above.

Although the Golden Globes don’t typically include an “In Memoriam” segment, producers decided to honor the two Hollywood icons with a short segment featuring their most notable moments.



The tribute comes after the Star Wars and Singin’ in the Rain actresses were celebrated by their A-list friends and family members at a memorial and funeral on Thursday and Friday. As previously reported, Fisher’s friends gathered at her Beverly Hills, California, home on Thursday, January 5, to honor the bestselling writer with one last bash at the home where she hosted star-studded parties. On Friday, some of Fisher’s ashes — which were stored in a Prozac-pill shaped urn in a nod to her openness about her bipolar disorder — were laid to rest with her mother, Reynolds, as she was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.



AP Photo/Jane Kalinowsky

Fisher died at age 60 on December 27, four days after suffering what is believed to be congestive heart failure on a plane from London to L.A. In a heartbreaking turn of events, Reynolds passed away just one day later at age 84. The legendary actress reportedly suffered a stroke while planning her daughter's funeral with her son, Todd Fisher.

"We've always kept the show as a celebration and as a party, and yet we realize this is a special circumstance — certainly with the recent passings of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds," Golden Globes executive producer Barry Adelman told Variety prior to the awards show of the decision to include a tribute to the late stars. "So we're going to acknowledge it.”



