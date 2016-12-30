Together one last time. Todd Fisher confirmed that his mother, Debbie Reynolds, and his sister, Carrie Fisher, will be having a joint funeral. Todd discussed the plans with ABC News on Thursday, December 29.



Todd, 58, had said earlier that day that it was his hope to celebrate his mother and sister together. "[The joint funeral] is what we want to do, but we're still working on the mechanics," he told the New York Daily News. "I'm going out right now to look at places. We like the idea, if it's at all possible. I think it's appropriate."



Getty Images

According to the NYDN, while the joint funeral will be private, the family is also planning a larger memorial for the iconic actresses.



As Us Weekly previously reported, Carrie passed away at age 60 on Tuesday, December 27, four days after suffering a massive heart attack while flying home from London, where she was promoting her final book, The Princess Diarist. On December 28, Reynolds suffered a medical emergency — currently reported as a stroke — and died later at 84.



Steve Granitz/WireImage

According to Todd, his mother's last words to him were, "I miss her so much. I want to be with Carrie." He also told Good Morning America on Thursday, "She loved taking care of my sister more than anything. So, she gets to do that, and that's what she wanted to do."

The grieving son and brother later tweeted a drawing of the pair in their most memorable roles — Star Wars' Princess Leia and Singin' in the Rain's Kathy Selden, respectively — with the note, "This is a beautiful love story to witness in my 58 years. I miss them both so much. Love is everlasting."

