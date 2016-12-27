Carrie Fisher was known for her role as Princess Leia — and for her witty sense of humor. The legendary actress, who passed away on Tuesday, December 27, joked in her 2008 autobiographical book, Wishful Drinking, that she wanted her obit to be inspired by a funny exchange with Star Wars director George Lucas.

"George [Lucas] comes up to me the first day of filming and he takes one look at the dress and says, 'You can't wear a bra under that dress ... because there is no underwear in space,’” Fisher wrote, recalling the conversation she had with Lucas about the white dress she wears as Princess Leia in the original 1977 film. "I promise you this is true, and he says it with such conviction too!" she added. "Like he had been to space and looked around and he didn't see any bras or panties or briefs anywhere."



Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

According to the late actress, Lucas joked that if she wore underwear in space and her body expanded, she would “get strangled by [her] own bra.”

"Now I think that this would make for a fantastic obit,” Fisher continued. “So I tell my younger friends that no matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra.”



The actress passed away at the age of 60 four days after suffering a massive heart attack. As previously reported, Fisher was hospitalized on Friday, December 23, after having a heart attack while aboard a flight home from London to LAX. On Tuesday her daughter, Billie Lourd, released a statement through their family rep.

"It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother, Carrie Fisher, passed away at 8:55 this morning," family spokesman Simon Halls said in the statement to Us Weekly. "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



