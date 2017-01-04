Carrie Fisher has been cremated following her death on December 27, according to reports from TMZ and Entertainment Tonight.



The Star Wars actress, who went into cardiac arrest on a plane and died four days later at age 60, stated in her will that she wanted to be cremated, according to TMZ. However, her mother, Debbie Reynolds — who passed away at age 84 after suffering a stroke on December 28 — specifically requested that her body be buried. The websites report that some of Fisher’s ashes will be buried alongside Reynolds’ coffin at Forest Lawn cemetery in Los Angeles.



Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The two iconic stars will be laid to rest at a private memorial service on Thursday, January 5. According to Entertainment Tonight, a public memorial will take place in a few months, and stars such as Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Fisher’s ex-husband, Paul Simon, will be invited.

As previously reported, Carrie’s brother, Todd Fisher, revealed in a 20/20 special that his mother had been helping him with the When Harry Met Sally star’s funeral arrangements before she passed away. “From the family’s perspective, this is Debbie’s destiny. She didn’t want to leave Carrie and did not want her to be alone,” he said. “She didn’t die of a broken heart. She just left to be with Carrie.”



He explained that his mother’s death was very peaceful. “She then said she really wanted to be with Carrie. In those precise words, and within 15 minutes from that conversation, she faded out. Within 30 minutes, she technically was gone,” he said. “My mother, if anybody, had somehow a way to do that, and I watched it happen in front of my face. I was on her bed with her, and I watched her leave and go to Carrie.”



Todd revealed that he and Carrie’s daughter, Billie Lourd, chose the Forest Lawn cemetery as the pair's resting place after a hummingbird appeared nearby during their visit. “My mother loves hummingbirds, and had hummingbirds in her yard,” he said. “We were going all over the place, and we got to this one place to look at this one thing, these hummingbirds came, and it was just like ‘fait accompli,’ as my mother would say."



