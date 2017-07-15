A new behind-the-scenes teaser for Star Wars: The Final Jedi was released online on Saturday, July 15, and it features the late Carrie Fisher’s final appearance as the iconic Princess Leia.

Fisher, who died in December at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack on a Los Angeles-bound plane, is featured throughout the almost three-minute-long clip that debuted at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

The video features Daisy Ridley as Rey, John Boyega as Finn, and Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, alongside the film series’ original cast members Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Anthony Daniels (C3PO) and Fisher.



It begins with writer-director Rian Johnson calling "Action!" as familiar noises are heard and the Millennium Falcon can be seen. “Even though I think I know it all, they threw things at me storywise I never could have imagined,” Hamill says.

“I’m hoping it’ll be a little shocking, but I’m hoping it will feel real and honest,” adds Johnson, who is caught making Wookie noises as he looks at a monitor.

Fisher can be seen in character on the set as well as out of costume, getting a kiss on the cheek from Oscar Isaac in one scene and joking with her onscreen brother, Hamill, in another. There is also a glimpse of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, who has a small role in the movie.

The video ends on Fisher as she says of the beloved series, “It’s about family, and that’s what’s so powerful about it.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released on December 15.

