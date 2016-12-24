Fans, friend and family around the world continue to send good thoughts to Carrie Fisher, who was hospitalized on Friday, December 23, after suffering a heart attack during a flight to L.A. And her brother, Todd, is asking everyone "to pray for her."

As previously reported, paramedics administered CPR to the Star Wars actress and author, 60, after her plane from London touched down at LAX International Airport on Friday afternoon. She was transported to UCLA Medical Center and admitted to the intensive care unit after her condition was stabilized.



In an interview with KABC, Todd called the incident on the plane "traumatic" and said that his sister is "getting the best care she can receive."

"She's obviously a very tough girl who's survived many things," he said.



Fisher has been open about her issues with cocaine and prescription medication abuse in the past, and also detailed her diagnosis of bipolar disorder and treatment with electroconvulsive therapy in her 2008 memoir Wishful Drinking.



The daughter of Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds and late singer Eddie Fisher had been in London promoting her new book, The Princess Diarist, and was on her way home to L.A. when she fell ill on the flight and required immediate medical attention. The



Her daughter, Billie Lourd, and dog, Gary, were later spotted outside the hospital.

Several of Fisher's Star Wars costars including Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill have sent their best wishes to the star, while her half-sister Joely Fisher shared a pic on Twitter on Saturday, December 24, that showed the pair along with Joely's sister, Tricia. "Fisher girls," she captioned the photo. "Your love and prayers are felt." (Joely and Tricia are the daughters of Eddie Fisher from his third marriage, to actress Connie Stevens.)

