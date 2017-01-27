Carrie Fisher, who died at the age of 60 last month, once said that she wanted her Star Wars costar Harrison Ford to sing at her Oscars tribute. Watch Fisher in one of her last interviews in the video above.



Fisher's wish was revealed in a recently unearthed interview that the iconic actress did with the Rebel Force Radio podcast in April 2010.

"I asked him [at a party] if he would be in my death reel, and if he would sing. It’s just something I want," she said, joking: "He's going to sing 'Melancholy Wookiee.'"

Fisher got the idea after watching John Hughes' tribute at the 82nd Academy Awards that March. Several actors who starred in his films — including Molly Ringwald, Matthew Broderick and Macaulay Culkin — honored him on stage.

"So, I figured they'll bring out, depending on when it happens, there's a lot of people they can bring out," Fisher said of her own plans. When asked if she had ever heard Ford, 74, sing before, she cracked: "No, and I don’t think we’re missing much."

Fisher and Ford played Princess Leia and Han Solo, respectively, in the Star Wars franchise. One month before her death, Fisher revealed that they had a three-month affair while filming Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope in 1976.

"I was in infatuation, probably. Infatuation. Love is more mature," Fisher, who spilled more details in her book The Princess Diarist, said during The Ellen DeGeneres Show on November 29. "Everybody was away from home, so then the rules — I didn’t know this, I was 19, no one told me about location rules, or lack of rules. But you can do whatever you want as long as you film the movie. [People] can sleep together if their family is not around."

Ford was a married father of two at the time. Although he has yet to publicly talk about the affair, he did release a heartfelt statement following Fisher's passing.

"Carrie was one-of-a-kind … brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless," Ford told Us Weekly in a statement. "She lived her life, bravely. ... My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her."



The 89th Academy Awards will air on ABC on February 26. Producers told ABC News that Fisher will be included in a memoriam, but a separate tribute is not planned.



