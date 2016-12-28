Carrie Fisher was developing a sequel to her critically acclaimed one-woman show Wishful Drinking before her untimely death Tuesday, December 27, according to IndieWire.

The Star Wars actress was preparing a follow-up titled Wishful Drinking Strikes Back: From Star Wars to, uh, Star Wars! with director Joshua Ravetch to debut at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles. IndieWire reported that the partners, who also worked together on the 2006 original show, were scheduled to meet on the day of her death to start working on the sequel.



Michael Roman/WireImage

A spokeswoman for the Geffen Playhouse told Variety that Fisher made a "handshake deal" for the sequel, rather than a formal contract, Thursday, December 22, the day before she suffered a massive heart attack while aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles.



After the movie icon died at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center Tuesday morning, the playhouse issued a statement to Variety, saying, "All of us at the Geffen Playhouse are devastated by the news of the passing of our dear friend and alum, Carrie Fisher. She was a wickedly funny force of nature and it was a privilege and a pleasure to have her on our stage. We send our love to her family and friends as we all mourn this tremendous loss."



Wishful Drinking, which focused on Fisher's personal life and mental health, debuted at the Geffen Playhouse in 2006 and had a successful run on Broadway in 2009 and 2010. The show also toured the San Francisco Bay Area, Washington, D.C., and Seattle, in addition to being published as a memoir in 2008. A documentary of the project debuted on HBO in 2010.

