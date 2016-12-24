A Twitter account for Carrie Fisher's beloved French bulldog, Gary, shared a harrowing photo after his "mommy" suffered a heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday, December 23.

"I'll be waiting right here mommy," the adorable therapy dog "wrote" to his 15.3 thousand followers on Friday night. The tweet, which has since garnered more than 13,000 likes, included a picture of Gary looking out the window, awaiting the return of his owner. (It is unclear if the Twitter account is run by a member of Fisher's team or a fan.)



Gary also tweeted a photo of himself with the Star Wars actress, 60, writing, "Love you mom," alongside several crying emojis.



As previously reported, Fisher was transported to the UCLA Medical Center after she suffered a heart attack on a plane. The Los Angeles Times reported that the movie icon, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, was in critical condition when she arrived at the hospital. Fisher's brother, Todd Fisher, later told Entertainment Tonight that she was in stable condition and moved to the intensive care unit of the hospital.



"If everyone could just pray for her that would be good," he told the news outlet. "The doctors are doing their thing and we don't want to bug them. We are waiting patiently. ... We hope for the best. We certainly do not know her condition, that's why she is in ICU. I'm sure everyone wants to speculate, but now is not the time for that."

Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images

Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, was photographed arriving at UCLA Medical Center on Friday with Gary, who was reportedly aboard the flight with the actress when she suffered the heart attack.



The Postcards From the Edge author, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 29, spoke about her therapy dog during an interview with the Herald Tribune in April 2013. "Gary is mental also," she joked. "My mother says Gary is a hooligan. Gary is like my heart. Gary is very devoted to me and that calms me down. He's anxious when he's away from me."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!