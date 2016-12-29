Gone, but definitely not forgotten! Carrie Fisher’s fans paid tribute to the late Star Wars actress by creating a makeshift star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, December 28, one day after she passed away.

The much loved legend died at the age of 60 and never received an honor on the acclaimed trail, and so her fans turned a blank star into a memorial for her.



The message on the plaque read: “Carrie Fisher May the Force Be With You Always Hope.”



It was adorned with flowers, candles, Princess Leia inspired cinnamon buns and a light saber too.

She took a little piece of all of us with her. #TooSoon pic.twitter.com/QiKUQPR46p — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 28, 2016

Her Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill posted a photo of the completed star to Twitter and wrote: “She took a little piece of all of us with her.”

The memorial was created the same day that Carrie’s mom, Debbie Reynolds, also died. She was 84 when she suffered a stroke at her son, Todd Fisher’s Los Angeles home.



"She wanted to be with Carrie," he told Variety after his mother's death.

Speaking with the Associated Press from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she had been rushed too, he added that the stress of Carrie's death "was too much" for her.



Reynolds has an official star on the Walk of Fame, where fans also paid tribute with flowers, heartfelt messages and candles.



