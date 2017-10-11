Star Wars fans glued themselves to their TVs in anticipation of The Last Jedi trailer on Monday, October 9 — including one very special four-legged friend.

An emotional photo of Gary, the French bulldog belonging to the late Carrie Fisher, was posted to his Instagram account on Monday night. The sweet picture, which showed Gary facing the TV, also captured Fisher reprising her famous role of General Leia Organa.

The post was captioned: “Just watched the new trailer of The Last Jedi and my mom looks more beautiful than ever. #garymisseshismom #garyloveshismom #garyloveshisfans #garyfisher #thelastjedi #starwars”

Though we can’t see Gary’s puppy dog eyes, we know what he saw – his mom and best friend. The post sparked an outpouring of reactions from fans of Fisher’s with well wishes to the canine.

The legendary actress, who passed away in December 2016 at the age of 60, was in-flight with Gary when she went into cardiac arrest. He now lives with Fisher’s assistant, Corby McCoin.

Gary was more than a pet to Fisher – he was a constant companion who acted as a therapy dog helping with her bipolar disorder. He accompanied her to many interviews and red carpet events, including the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2016 and the screening of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in December 2015.

The canine, who has 146,000 followers on Instagram, has paid tribute to his beloved owner many times, and even when he isn’t posting about her, he uses the hashtag #garymisseshismom.

