Beyond words. After losing both her half sister, Carrie Fisher, and Fisher's mom, Debbie Reynolds, Joely Fisher tweeted that she is "inconsolable."



"Some of the magic people have left the tribe…for the moment I am inconsolable…" Joely, who is the daughter of Reynolds' ex-husband Eddie Fisher and Connie Stevens, wrote on Wednesday, December 28.



Earlier in the day, amid news that Reynolds had suffered a medical emergency, the Ellen alum, 49, shared two photos of her modern family from the premiere of Carrie's one-woman show Wishful Drinking — one with Carrie, Todd Fisher and Reynolds, and one with just the Singin' in the Rain actress. She captioned the latter, "God speed mama."

Joely also mourned the loss of her half sister one day earlier with a photo and a heartfelt tweet: "Breaking my silence with a broken heart…the Unfathomable loss…the earth is off its axis today…how dare you take her away from us." She followed that up with a humorous collage of Carrie flashing her middle finger with a smile.



As Us Weekly previously reported, Carrie died on Tuesday, December 27, four days after she suffered a massive heart attack while flying from London to L.A. The next day, Reynolds had what has been reported as a stroke while planning her daughter's funeral with son Todd. She died in the hospital hours later.



According to TMZ, Reynolds' last words to her son were "I miss her so much. I want to be with Carrie."

