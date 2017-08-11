Carrie Underwood and Her Family Are the Cutest Superheroes

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Carrie’s heroes do wear capes. Carrie Underwood has once again shown how her family is absolute goals with a series of photos showing what a typical night looks like at her home.n how her family is absolute goals with a series of photos showing what a typical night looks like at her home.

The country singer shared three pictures on Instagram of husband Mike Fisher and son Isaiah dressed up in full superheroes costumes. Underwood, 34, wrote in the caption, “Just a typical Thursday night at the Fisher house...featuring Catboy, Gekko and Owlette! It's time to be a hero! #PJMasks”

Just a typical Thursday night at the Fisher house...featuring Catboy, Gekko and Owlette! It's time to be a hero! #PJMasks A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Aug 10, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

In the first photo, their 2-year-old son is dressed up as Catboy wearing a blue cape and cat mask while Fisher, 37, is dressed as Gekko, with a green mask and cape. “The Fighter” singer posed for a photo with her husband, as well as a selfie to show off her red Owlette mask.

While the couple is always posting adorable photos of their time together, this superhero bedtime fun follows the recent announcement that Fisher was retiring from the NHL to spend more time with his family.

"I approached this season with the mindset that it could be my last, and now that it's past, I'm looking forward to a future that includes a lot more time with my family,” he shared in a letter to fans on Thursday, August 3. "Things change when you have kids and you have a family. They've supported me without question, and now it's my turn to return the favor.”

The American Idol alum responded to the announcement saying: “You've given your teammates and the game [your] all for so many years...you've worked so hard and made us all so proud! Isaiah and I love you so much and are so excited to be able to have you home a lot more.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, and their son look to be enjoying every moment of this retirement.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!