Start 'em young! Carrie Underwood had the cutest gym buddy during her workout on Wednesday, March 22.

The country crooner, 34, posted an Instagram video of her 2-year-old son, Isaiah, (who she shares with her NHL star husband, Mike Fisher) stretching alongside her. The Grammy winner wore a green tank and gray shorts from her Calia by Carrie Underwood fitness apparel line while the toddler wore onesie pajamas. “My workout buddy…mama’s in @caliabycarrie and the big man is in his fire truck Pjs…whatever works!” she wrote. " #StayThePath PS, please excuse my yoga form…I don’t do much yoga, but like to stretch…”

The mother-son duo start off in a seal stretch before going into a downward dog and child’s pose. The “Church Bells” singer later starts doing some squats, and Isaiah tries to mimic his mom before motioning for Underwood to pick him up. She scoops him up and doesn’t miss a beat, using her son as a little extra weight for her workout.

Last year, the American Idol alum covered Us Weekly’s Best Bodies issue, and shared the secret to her long and lean legs. “I like squats, lunges,” she told Us. “If I go for a jog and I meet up with a good hill, I will lunge up the hill and that will burn them out.”



She commits to 90-minute workouts up to six times a week and eats vegan to stay toned. “I feel much better now at 33 than I did when I was 20 because I take better care of myself,” she told Us.

