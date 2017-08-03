Carrie Underwood Reacts to Husband Mike Fisher's Retirement

His No. 1 cheerleader! Carrie Underwood is supporting her husband, Mike Fisher, after he announced on Thursday, August 3, that he is retiring from the NHL. The athlete wrote about his retirement in a touching letter to his fans via The Tennessean newspaper.

Underwood, 34, posted a photo of Fisher, 37, captured during a Nashville Predators game, writing: “Captain @mfisher1212 I sure am going to miss watching you play and cheering you on with the rest of Smashville, but I so look forward to seeing what God has in store for you in this next chapter of your life.”

“You've given your teammates and the game [your] all for so many years...you've worked so hard and made us all so proud! Isaiah and I love you so much and are so excited to be able to have you home a lot more," she continued. "We can't wait to cheer on the @predsnhl WITH you in the stands! #ThankYouSmashville #PredsFansForLife.”

The team captain will not be putting on his skates for next season but he seems hopeful about the next chapter of his life.

"This is the hardest decision I've ever had to make, but I know I've made the right one. I’ve decided to retire from the NHL. I kept praying for peace about the next step in my life. A peace that said this is God's will for your future. A peace that said whether or not this was the right time to walk away,” he wrote in his letter.

“I believe God gave me the ability to play hockey, and I was helped by dozens of individuals along the way, so it's not just up to me on when it's time to say goodbye,” he added.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, has a 2-year-old son, Isaiah. The hockey player said this is his time to focus on spending more time with his family that has supported him “without question” along the way.

