Carson Daly has broken his silence following the death of his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso. The Voice host tweeted about his loss on Monday, September 18.

"There are no words for the loss of mom," the 44-year-old wrote. "Thank u for the incredible outpouring of love. It helps. Please hug the ones you love most tonight."

Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

As previously reported, Daly Caruso died suddenly of a heart attack at her Palm Desert, California, home on Sunday. She was 73.

"Kiki, as she was known to her grandchildren and many others, touched so many lives with her kindness, her giant spirit and her love life," Carson wrote in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday, September 18. "She will be terribly missed by her family and the world, but her spark will shine for eternity."

In 2013, Daly opened up about his mom during his daytime job on the Today show. "I think having a strong parent has been such an inspiration because it’s a constant reminder me to find my own pillar of strength and to be that for my own growing family," he said at the time.

Daly and his wife, Siri Pinter, are parents of Jackson, 8, Etta, 5, and London, 3.



