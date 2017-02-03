Support from a familiar face. Carter Thicke said in a recent interview that Leonardo DiCaprio played an important role in helping him get through his father Alan Thicke’s death last December.



“You could see [Leo’s] genuine love and respect for my dad,” the 19-year-old told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, February 1, recalling how the 42-year-old Revenant actor spoke at Alan’s memorial service. “Leo is just the most amazing guy. I mean, when it’s the environment and then this, he is the most incredible, down-to-earth, just loving guy.”

“And, you know, [he’s] also the busiest guy on earth,” Carter continued. “To take his time to come out and share his respects and spend time with the family — he was really, really incredible through all of this.”



DiCaprio costarred with Alan on the hit ’80s sitcom Growing Pains. As previously reported, Alan suffered a heart attack while playing hockey with Carter at an ice skating rink in Burbank, California, on December 13. He later died at the hospital at the age of 69.



Also during the interview, Carter remembered his father’s last moments. “The ambulance came and the paramedics had stabilized him and everything seemed fine,” he told ET, recalling that he initially thought his dad would pull through. “I got to give him a hug and said, ‘I love you,’ and that was the last time I saw him … He was like, the perfect dad.”



Shortly after his father’s death, Carter shared a post to Instagram of the two of them together, captioning the image, “Today I lost my best friend and my idol, and the world lost one of its finest. I have never known a more kind, loving, hairy, and generous person in my life and I am forever grateful for the light that this man brought to my life and so many others. You will be missed every second of every day. You are a legend and I love you Pops. Until next time.”

In addition to Carter, Alan was also survived by sons Brennan and singer Robin, the latter of whom has been vocal about the impact of his father’s death. The “Blurred Lines” singer, 39, dropped out of a black-tie fete to honor his father late last month, however, amid his ongoing bitter custody battle with ex-wife Paula Patton over their son Julian.



