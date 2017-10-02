Poppin’ bottles! The Real Housewives of Dallas star, Cary Deuber and her husband, plastic surgeon Dr. Mark Deuber, recently stopped by Us Weekly’s New York City headquarters to play a game of "Never Have I Ever." The couple held nothing back as they downed some serious bubbly — watch the video above to see how they did!

When "Never Have I Ever Had Botox While Drinking" came up, Dr. Deuber reminded his wife, 41, of the time she attempted to. “I walked in on you having a martini in one hand, and filling your lips in the other hand in the mirror.” She admitted: “That did happen. I was at home one night, I did my lips at the house. He came into our bedroom.” He continued, “She couldn’t finish it because she had her drink!” Cary asked her husband to come help her finish the Botox, so that she could enjoy her martini!



The couple both chugged the champagne when “Never Had I Ever Had Any Fashion Regrets?” was asked. Though her husband is known for his impeccable fashion on Housewives, he wasn’t always super stylish. “The big Bill Cosby sweaters!” he confessed. Cary explained: “We we’re cleaning out the closet … he had these '80s sweaters that were multi-colored and he’s like Mr. Fashion!”

To see if the couple has ever been sick from drinking too much on a Housewives’ shoot and more, watch them play "Never Have I Ever" with Us in the video above!



The Real Housewives of Dallas airs on Bravo Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

