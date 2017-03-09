Casey Anthony shared her thoughts about having another child nine years after the start of her infamous murder trial. Speaking with the Associated Press for part two of a profile published on Wednesday, March 8 — her first interview since she was acquitted in 2011 of murder charges in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee — the Florida resident, 30, explained why she is hesitant to become a mom again.

"If I am blessed enough to have another child — if I'd be dumb enough to bring another kid into this world knowing that there'd be a potential that some jackass, their little snot-nose kid would then say something mean to my kid — I don’t think I could live with that,” Anthony, once dubbed the “most hated woman in America,” told the AP.

As previously reported, prosecutors alleged that Anthony murdered Caylee and hid her body in a forest outside Orlando, while her legal team claimed the toddler drowned in the family’s swimming pool. In December 2008, six months after she was reported missing, Caylee’s skeletal remains were discovered.

During her interview with the AP, Anthony insisted that her daughter "is still the central part of my life, the central part of my being, always will be."

Though a Florida jury found Anthony not guilty of killing Caylee, she was convicted of one crime: lying to the police. In 2011, Anthony’s legal team admitted that she had lied about a babysitter having stolen her daughter, Caylee, prior to her death, and then claimed the child had drowned instead.

The aspiring photographer, whose father is a cop, explained to the AP why she doesn’t regret what she told local authorities.

"Even if I would've told them everything that I eventually told to the psychologist who evaluated me and the two psychologists who evaluated me over the course of three years — I hate to say this, but I firmly believe I would still have been in the same place," she said. "Because cops believe other cops. Cops tend to victimize the victims. I've never tried to make myself a victim. I see why I was treated the way I was, even had I been completely truthful."

